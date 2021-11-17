AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

