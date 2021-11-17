The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.