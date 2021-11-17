Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.