Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $238.69 and a 12 month high of $373.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.63 and a 200 day moving average of $318.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

