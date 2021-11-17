PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PainReform stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. PainReform has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

