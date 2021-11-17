Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.68. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 13,144 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $820.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

