-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,512. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $337.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

