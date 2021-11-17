Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $408.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $11.64 on Friday, reaching $402.22. 49,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.78 and a 200-day moving average of $356.62. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

