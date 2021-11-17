Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.82. 156,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $136.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

