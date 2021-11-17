Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.82. 71,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.59 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

