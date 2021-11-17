Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $471.15. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

