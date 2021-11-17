Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

IWM stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.56. The stock had a trading volume of 291,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897,951. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $174.28 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

