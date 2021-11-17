Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $91,969.80

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $91,969.80 and $336.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.92 or 0.07061352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00084520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.