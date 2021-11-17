Veriti Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.61. 180,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,254. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

