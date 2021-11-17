Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $843,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Boeing were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.45.

Boeing stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.71. 310,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404,967. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

