Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.28 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 610,067 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.22.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

