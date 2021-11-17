Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.93

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.86. Keppel shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.