NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.07 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,880. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

