FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 4,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.36. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FreightCar America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.