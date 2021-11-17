FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 4,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.36. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.
