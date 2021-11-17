Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE TRCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
