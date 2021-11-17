Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE TRCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

