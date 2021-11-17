Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Rises By 369.2%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the October 14th total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,731,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEAH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 104,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

