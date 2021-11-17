Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.69. 27,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,604. The company has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

