BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMTX stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,243. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of BM Technologies worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.