Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 19,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,049. Griffon has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the third quarter worth $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Griffon by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

