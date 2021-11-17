FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. 798,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,204,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 4.66. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after buying an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after buying an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.