Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 46,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

