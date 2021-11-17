Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.30 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
