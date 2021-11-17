Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.30 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

