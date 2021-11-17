POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
