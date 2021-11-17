CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

