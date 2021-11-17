Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

MRK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $83.93. 277,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,438,887. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

