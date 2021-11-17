Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $206.08. 42,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,749. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.