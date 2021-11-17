American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 10,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,694. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $421.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

