Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 37,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,571. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.