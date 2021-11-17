BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $173.19

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.19 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 170.60 ($2.23). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.25), with a volume of 418,058 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

