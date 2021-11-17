IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.94

IOG plc (LON:IOG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.94 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38). IOG shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 624,064 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £156.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

