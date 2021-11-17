Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,951.29. 16,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,839.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,644.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

