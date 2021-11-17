Ingersoll Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,527 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the average daily volume of 1,290 call options.
IR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $60.99.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,098,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
