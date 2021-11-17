Ingersoll Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,527 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the average daily volume of 1,290 call options.

IR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,098,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.