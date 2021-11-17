Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.85

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 68494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Get Lennar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.