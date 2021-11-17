Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Decreases By 52.8%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the October 14th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.1 days.

FPLSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $$2.18 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.21.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

