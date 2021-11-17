GYEN Price Tops $0.0214 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 140.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 144.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $47.77 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00070778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00093255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,442.98 or 1.00804634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.18 or 0.07031602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GYENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.