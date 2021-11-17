Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $28.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,568.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,394.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,392.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.