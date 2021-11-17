Modern Investment Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,595.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $656,004.36 and approximately $20,595.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00080675 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 10,250,166 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

