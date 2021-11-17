Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $1.46 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

