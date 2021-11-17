Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 66,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,177. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $311.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

