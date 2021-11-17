FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

RAIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.