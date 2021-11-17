Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,473. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

In related news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

