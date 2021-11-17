Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,473. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.
In related news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
