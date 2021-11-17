Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Meritor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 34,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.