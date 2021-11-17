FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

Shares of FLT traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.97. 19,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,138. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.30. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $236.30 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

