Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 597 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.84. 141,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,362. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $325.41 and a one year high of $432.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

