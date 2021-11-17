Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to post $111.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $404.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $783.65 million, with estimates ranging from $768.90 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AKU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.